Janhvi Kapoor is already moving on to her next release in 2025, Homebound. Her last release alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Param Sundari, is nearing its end in theatres. Unfortunately, it is a losing affair, but how much loss will Maddock Films incur? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

How much did Param Sundari earn in India?

According to estimates, Param Sundari raked in only 1 lakh on day 27. It witnessed a further drop from 2 lakhs earned on the discounted Tuesday. Amid the mixed word-of-mouth, there had been strong competition from Baaghi 4 and then Jolly LLB 3 stole the thunder.

The overall box office collection of Param Sundari concluded at 54.77 crores in India. Including taxes, the gross total landed at 64.62 crores. Tushar Jalota’s directorial was expected to emerge as the 3rd highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. However, it will not be able to beat Metro In Dino (56.30 crores) and steal its spot.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 41.67 crores

Week 2: 10.65 crores

Week 3: 2.26 crores

Week 4: 19 lakhs (1 day to go)

Total: 54.77 crores

What is the Param Sundari budget?

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 60 crores. In 27 days, it has recovered around 91.3% of the estimated investment. The theatrical run is about to end as the daily earnings have fallen to 1 lakh. The upcoming weekend is the last hope for this romantic comedy. This means producers Maddock Films will suffer losses of around 5 crores.

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 27

India net: 54.77 crores

India gross: 64.62 crores

Budget: 60 crores

Budget Recovery: 91.3%

Overseas gross: 24.60 crores

Worldwide gross: 89.22 crores

