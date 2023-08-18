Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited biopic Oppenheimer has garnered considerable acclaim and financial success since its release last month worldwide. However, the film was released in Korea this week on Liberation Day, August 15, which commemorates the day Korea was liberated from Japanese colonial authority.

Cillian Murphy starrer opened in almost 500 theatres in Korea, capitalizing on the national holiday of Liberation Day. In a fiercely competitive climate, the film received a massive opening on the premiere day.

Oppenheimer shattered records upon its release in South Korea, securing the top spot on Liberation Day with a staggering opening of $4.3 million. This marks the highest Liberation Day launch in the last five years, capturing an impressive 44% of the market share for the day. The film’s remarkable performance signifies the best opening day for a Nolan film in the market, the leading Hollywood debut of the year (ranking second overall in 2023), the fifth most successful pandemic debut day, and the fourth-best Universal opening day to date. Remarkably, pre-sales outperformed all previous Nolan releases, an extraordinary achievement highlighted by the Pinkvilla report.

Meanwhile, marking an impressive feat, this release of “Oppenheimer” is now the second-largest rollout for Nolan in Korea, slightly trailing behind “Tenet,” which had the advantage of releasing during an epidemic-free period without competition. Notably, “Oppenheimer” garnered 9.4% of the entire day’s box office takings across 20 Imax screens. The film’s score on CVG Egg, currently at an impressive 92%, further underscores its success.

Moving globally, the historical drama led by Cillian Murphy garnered a substantial $9.6 million across 80 markets. As of Tuesday, the film’s international box office earnings reached an impressive $398.3 million, accumulating a remarkable worldwide total of $668 million. Remarkably, the overseas earnings of “Oppenheimer” have surpassed those of Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” and have more than doubled the earnings of “Dunkirk,” “Interstellar,” “Inception,” and “Tenet.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

