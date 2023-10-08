There was a growth of more than 50% on Saturday for Mission Raniganj as 4.50 crores came in. This is on expected lines too as after 2.75 crores were collected on Friday, the need of the hour was for growth to come in. However, even though the word of mouth as well as critical acclaim is largely positive, the quantum of footfalls hasn’t been on the same lines.

One just hopes that this happens though as the Akshay Kumar starrer is one of his better films post pandemic and has the kind of content that should work well at least with the multiplex audiences. In fact the film should be doing at least double the numbers of what it’s actually getting currently.

It isn’t as if there is much competition around it as Jawan euphoria has settled down well after four weeks and while Fukrey 3 is almost neck to neck, it still isn’t the kind of film that can challenge the collections of Mission Raniganj since it has its own set of audiences.

The Tinu Suresh Desai production currently stands at 7.25 crores and should cross 12 crores mark post the weekend. Given the kind of scale that the film has been given by the producers, it’s not one of those OTT affairs and actually warrants a big screen experience.

There are two open weeks for Mission Raniganj before Ganapath and Yaariyaan 2 arrive on 20th October, which means if there is good stability that comes in from Monday onwards with 2.50 crores coming in, it would have an opportunity to put on some sort of lifetime total.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

