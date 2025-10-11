Mehar Box Office Day 12: Raj Kundra's Punjabi Debut Recovers Only 22% Of Its Budget

Raj Kundra’s debut Punjabi film Mehar has been performing like a major disappointment, not hitting even the 1 crore mark at the box office. Directed by Rakesh Mehta and also starring Geeta Basra and Navdeep Bajwa, along with Savita Bhatti, the film stands at a total collection of only 88 lakh in 12 days.

Raj Kundra’s Film To Make Huge Loss

Mounted on a reported budget of 4 crore, Raj Kundra‘s film is all set to make losses of over 3 crore. That is almost 75% of the entire budget. The film has shown negligible growth at the box office in the last few days!

Mehar Box Office Collection Day 10

On the 10th day, the second Friday, October 10, Mehar earned only 2 lakh at the box office. In fact, it has been earning negligible numbers since the last few days, after an opening of 26 lakh. In fact, the film is earning in single digits after the first weekend itself!

Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 26 lakh

Day 2: 20 lakh

Day 3: 14 lakh

Day 4: 7 lakh

Day 5: 5 lakh

Day 6: 2 lakh

Day 7: 8 lakh

Day 8: 1 lakh

Day 9: 1 lakh

Day 10: 2 lakh

Total: 88 lakh

About Mehar

The official synopsis of the Punjabi film says, “A father’s silent struggle for dignity becomes a powerful journey of second chances, as Karamjit navigates life’s challenges in his Punjab village to reunite his family.”

Looking at the pace of the film at the box office, it seems impossible for it to touch the 1 crore mark as well, which might be the only saving grace for Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra‘s film!

Mehar Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of Raj Kundra’s film at the box office after 10 days.

India Net Collection: 88 lakh

India Gross Collection: 1.03 crore

Budget: 4 crore*

Budget Recovery: 22%*

Estimated Loss: 3 crore*

* indicates estimated figures

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office: Rishab Shetty Brings Only Kannada Film Except KGF Chapter 2 To Hit This Milestone & 5 Major Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News