Vijay Deverakonda has arrived in theatres with his Telugu spy action drama, Kingdom. Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial enjoyed massive pre-release hype, which very well converted into footfalls. It has now scored the second-biggest opening day of all time for our Rowdy. Scroll below for the day 1 box office collection.

How much did Kingdom earn on day 1?

As per Sacnilk, Kingdom has earned 15.75 crores on day 1. It marked the second-biggest opening in the career of Vijay Deverakonda. His Indian sports masala, Liger, continues to be his career-best opener with collections of 15.95 crores. Yes, Gowtam Tinnanuri’s film missed the #1 spot by only 20 lakhs. But the earnings are impressive and call for celebration!

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s top 3 openings at the Indian box office (net collection):