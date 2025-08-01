Vijay Deverakonda has arrived in theatres with his Telugu spy action drama, Kingdom. Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial enjoyed massive pre-release hype, which very well converted into footfalls. It has now scored the second-biggest opening day of all time for our Rowdy. Scroll below for the day 1 box office collection.
How much did Kingdom earn on day 1?
As per Sacnilk, Kingdom has earned 15.75 crores on day 1. It marked the second-biggest opening in the career of Vijay Deverakonda. His Indian sports masala, Liger, continues to be his career-best opener with collections of 15.95 crores. Yes, Gowtam Tinnanuri’s film missed the #1 spot by only 20 lakhs. But the earnings are impressive and call for celebration!
Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s top 3 openings at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Liger: 15.95 crores
- Kingdom: 15.75 crores
- Kushi: 15.25 crores
Kingdom vs top 10 Tollywood openings of 2025
Vijay Deverakonda starrer was competing with biggies like Game Changer, Hari Hara Veera Mallu among the top 10 Tollywood openers of 2025. It has scored the 6th best opening, leaving behind Thandel, Kuberaa, Mad Square, and Kannappa.
As predicted by Koimoi, Kingdom missed entry into the top 5 as it needed a minimum of 21 crores to beat HIT 3.
Check out the top 10 Telugu openers of 2025 (India net collection):
- Game Changer – 54 crores
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 47.5 crores
- Daaku Maharaaj – 25.35 crores
- Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 23 crores
- HIT: The Third Case – 21 crores
- Kingdom – 15.75 crores
- Kuberaa – 14.75 crores
- Thandel – 11.50 crores
- Kannappa – 9.35 crores
- Mad Square – 8.50 crores
Kingdom Box Office Summary (Day 1):
- Budget: 130 crores
- India net: 15.75 crores
- India gross: 18.58 crores
- Budget recovery: 12%
