After the massive success of Kantara (2022), Rishab Shetty is coming up with its prequel, Kantara Chapter 1. It is releasing in theatres worldwide tomorrow, i.e, October 1, 2025. The period mythological action drama is on track to accomplish its first feat in the Hindi belt. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has sold 50K tickets for day 1 in the Hindi belt. The first instalment enjoyed a massive hype in the mainstream world and gained the super-hit verdict at the box office. Unfortunately, the pace is yet to pick up in case of the prequel, as the expectations were much higher.

In 2025, we’ve seen several South films shine bright at the Hindi box office, including Coolie and Game Changer. Hombale Films production must pick up the pace if it has to match Teja Sajja’s Mirai, which grossed 1.75 crore net on its opening day.

Kantara vs Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office

Back in 2022, Rishab Shetty‘s Kantara made a promising opening of 1.27 crores in the Hindi version. It enjoyed a blockbuster run, concluding its lifetime at 81.1 crores with a super-hit verdict.

The first challenge for the prequel is to surpass the opening day figures. This means that Kantara Chapter 1 must pass the day 1 test by earning over 1.27 crores. The target is easy, considering the massive hype the predecessor enjoyed. But things could get challenging considering the low buzz in the Hindi belt.

More about Kantara Chapter 1

The period mythological action drama is written as well as directed by Rishab Shetty, who also stars in the film. The ensemble cast also features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad, among others.

Apart from Hindi, it will be released in 7 other languages, including Spanish, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and Kannada.

