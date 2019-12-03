The makers of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekkevaru yesterday unveiled the very first track from the film titled Mind Block.

The foot-tapping track is been crooned by Blaaze and Ranina Reddy. The catchy lyrics have been penned by Sri Mani & DSP. The music for the song is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Mind Block which was released yesterday evening has so far garnered over 4 Million views on YouTube along with 100K plus upvotes.

Recently, a huge 81 feet cutout of a superstar at erected in Sudharshan 35mm theatre in Hyderabad. This has made a lot of noise across social media and has raised excitement amongst fans

Mahesh Babu is thrashing enemies of the country in this high octane action thriller which is shot in various locations across India. The action-packed teaser is making waves across India.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned with the promotions of the film. It was only last week when the film’s director announced that December Mondays will be no less than a treat for cine-goers and Mahesh Babu fans, as they will be unveiling songs from the film each Monday i.e. on 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th.Talking about the film, the shoot for the final portion of Sarileru Neekevvaru is in full process.

The action drama has actress Rashmika in lead opposite Mahesh Babu.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is also comeback into films for veteran actress Vijayshanti after a long gap of 13 years.

The Mahesh Babu starrer also has versatile actor Prakash Raj, as he will be seen playing lead antagonist in the action drama.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Sankranthi release that will hit big screens on 11th January.

Sarileru Neekkevvaru: Mahesh Babu’s Teaser On ‘How’s The Hype?: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

It was on Friday evening when Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s most anticipated release Sarileru Neekkevvaru’s teaser was released. The teaser in a span of first 24 hours garnered a whopping 18 Million plus views to become THE most viewed Telugu teaser. Mahesh’s dialogues, action sequences, and his mass avatar in the teaser will make one go Wow! Now Let’s take it to our ‘How’s The Hype?’ and see what you guys have to say about it.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser, and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Sarileru Neekkevvaru’s reception amongst the audience.

The 1-minute 26-second video is a complete mass entertainer. The teaser starts with Mahesh’s character as Indian Army Major Ajay Krishna, and his strong dialogues at the start are sure to give goosebumps and evoke patriotism, as he says, “We Don’t know who you are. We aren’t relatives either, But to protect you and your children we keep fighting day and night in all kinds of weather because you are our responsibility.”

The actor in the teaser can also be seen bashing off baddies and along with his troop endangering their lives to rescue innocent people from dangerous and risky situations in Kashmir.

The superstar is seen playing a strong and fierce character who believes in taking action against injustice rather than staying mum.

The film has popular South actress Rashmika Mandanna opposite Mahesh in lead.

Veteran actor Praksha Raj and Vijayashanti in the action will be seen in pivotal roles.

The mass entertainer is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi and it is been produced under AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G.Mahesh Babu Entertainment PVT Ltd.

The Mahesh Babu starrer will release on 11th January 2020.

