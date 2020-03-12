Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office: Kangana Ranaut’s January 2019 release was made on a big budget. And that’s why despite doing a business of 94.92 crores it turned out to be a losing venture.

The Kangana Ranaut starrer was received fairly well by the audience and trending was also not bad. It’s just that the budget proved to be a roadblock which the film couldn’t surpass.

Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 8.75 crores

Day 2: 18.10 crores

Day 3: 15.70 crores

First Weekend: 42.55 crores

Day 4: 5.10 crores

Day 5: 4.75 crores

Day 6: 4.50 crores

Day 7: 4.25 crores

First Week 61.15 crores

Day 8: 3.50 crores

Day 9: 5.25 crores

Day 10: 6.75 crores

Day 11: 2.25 crores

Day 12: 2.05 crores

Day 13: 1.75 crores

Day 14: 1.60 crores

Second Week: 23.15 crores

Day 15: 1.25 crores

Day 16: 2.65 crores

Day 17: 3.25 crores

Day 18: 0.90 crore

Day 19: 0.82 crore

Day 20: 0.80 crore

Day 21: 0.70 crore

Third Week: 10.37 crore

Post Third Week: 0.25 crore

Total: 94.92 crores

