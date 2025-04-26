A Minecraft Movie, starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black in the lead roles, continues to pull off winning numbers during its theatrical run. Yes, the arrival of Sinners has impacted it a bit, but the magnum opus is still minting impressive moolah. Recently, it completed three weeks in theatres by amassing a solid $700 million+ at the worldwide box office. So, it’s now in a comfortable position to surpass Jason’s second highest-grosser. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Solid run in the domestic market

Due to Easter, the fantasy adventure comedy film benefited in the domestic market. Backed by strong footfalls, it earned a solid almost $54 million during the third week, pushing the overall tally to $357.24 million at the North American box office after 21 days. Considering such strong trending, it is likely to cross the $450 million milestone.

Crosses $730 million globally!

Internationally, too, A Minecraft Movie has been performing brilliantly. As per Box Office Mojo, its current tally stands at a huge $374 million. Combining the North American collection and international sum, the biggie stands at $731.24 million at the worldwide box office.

A Minecraft Movie to be Jason Momoa’s 2nd biggest grosser!

Already a huge success, A Minecraft Movie will continue to go strong for at least a couple of weeks. Due to this, it is on track to comfortably cross the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office before ending its run. In the meantime, it’ll become Jason Momoa‘s second highest-grossing film of all time.

Currently, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is Jason’s second highest-grosser with a global sum of $874.36 million. It will definitely be surpassed in the next few days.

More about the film

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie also stars Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, and others in key roles. It is reportedly made on a budget of $150 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

