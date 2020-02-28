Yes, you’ve heard that right. Heropanti 2’s new posters have been making waves on social media since they were released. Tiger Shroff, who is currently promoting Baaghi 3, is all set to be Bollywood’s John Wick with this one.

It’s not just the inspiration from the posters of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, there’s another interesting observation that’s coming from the latest poster. The new poster has Tiger Shroff’s same face from what he had in one of the Baaghi 3’s posters.

This hints at makers just using the Photoshop to chop his face from Baaghi 3’s poster to use it on the latest Heropanti 2’s poster. What do you think about the same?

The makers also released two posters of Tiger with the announcement, adding to the hype. The second installment of Heropanti is surely going to make the fans witness unseen action and does surely has a part yet to be unfolded.

Tiger took to Twitter to share the posters captioned, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor Sajid sir forward.”

Heropanti 2 is all set to make its mark in 2021 and hit the screens on 16th July 2021. This is going to be a Nadiadwala Grandson’s production and will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

Before Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff has Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of Baaghi brings back Tiger in a starring role. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

