Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been enjoying huge fame in their respective careers, but there’s one in their family, who has surpassed the duo in the last year. Yes, we are talking about their daughter Vamika. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the glimpse of the little munchkin and guess what, there’s wish has been fulfilled!

For the unversed, there have been several occasions where paparazzi have tried capturing the glimpse of Vamika. To avoid unnecessary limelight, both Virat and Anushka had requested privacy. However, accidentally it seems, the face of cute little munchkin has got revealed and the video is breaking the internet.

It was during the third ODI between India and South Africa, Virat Kohli scored a half-century and celebrated the feat by pointing towards Anushka Sharma and his daughter. In the footage, one can see Anushka applauding hubby half-century and revealing Vamika’s face while holding her in arms.

As expected, the video went viral like wildfire with fans pouring love on Vamika. Many pointed out that she’s an exact copy of daddy Virat Kohli.

Here’s the video:

Check out some reactions:

Vamika is Exact Copy of Virat Kohli

She is so cute ❣️❣️❣️#ViratKholi #vamika pic.twitter.com/xZTrRsrhmH — Tushar (@BreadinBond) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Vamika has been travelling with her mom Anushka and dad Virat ever since she was three months old. She has grown as an infant along with other babies of the Indian team.

