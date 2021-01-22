Varun Dhawan is currently grabbing all the eyeballs over his wedding. The actor is tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. After a lot of speculations and denials, yesterday uncle Anil Dhawan finally confirmed that the wedding is happening this Sunday. Details of the venue, guest list amongst other things are already viral all over. Now, latest reports suggest Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and these celebs are confirmed to join the celebrations!

As most know, Varun is a sweetheart and is loved by many in the Industry. His fun banter with Katrina Kaif was seen on Koffee With Karan, and clearly, the duo had a blast! On the other hand, Dhawans are known to have shared a bond with Salman Khan. Owing to it all, it seems both Kat and Dabangg Khan have decided to join the celebrations.

A source close to Times Of India confirms, “Varun has always been warm and friendly with his fans and members of the press. However, papa David Dhawan has asked for their family’s privacy, so their own staff or people working at the venue have been asked to avoid using cell phones. Given the pandemic phase, the number of guests have been strictly restricted and the staff accompanying them have also been asked to be minimal.”

It is also said that Jacqueline Fernandez, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt are others who may be seen at the celebrations too! Other celebrities include Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala.

Furthermore, the report suggests that a grand reception is also on the cards. The event will take place in Mumbai and will witness top celebrities join the festivities!

Just 2 days to go for the wedding but hard-working Varun Dhawan is still said to be wrapping up his pending work in Mumbai. The actor will be going to Alibaug today where the planners have already been working!

