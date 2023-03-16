Urvashi Rautela who is Bollywood’s youngest superstar, and the highest-paid Asian actress has always amazed the audience with her sartorial choices. Bollywood’s beautiful actress Urvashi Rautela keeps social media high with her glamorous style. Urvashi Rautela is an absolute fashionista. The diva never fails to impress fans with her sizzling fashion appearances. Recently, Urvashi uploaded some drop-dead gorgeous pics on gram making fans go gaga.

Urvashi took to her social media and dropped some bombshell pictures of herself in a red thigh-high slit cut dress by brand Sol Angellan, designed by Irena Soprano. The outfit donned by the actress was a maxi-length velvet corset dress with crystal-embellished mesh at the neckline and on a side slit. This full-sleeve balloon pattern at the shoulder came with its own set of drama. Urvashi opted for her usual glamorous makeup with winged eyeliner, ample mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and a glossy lip tint, keeping her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a side partition added more glam to the look. For the accessories, she chose small diamond earrings and a square diamond ring, which were the only accessories that accompanied her outfit. She teamed the all-red outfit with a pair of transparent peep toes.

The entire look donned by Urvashi cost a whooping Rs 8 lakh (approx). The dress cost $1700 i.e. 1,40,230.45 INR, the diamond jewelry cost around 5 Lakh Rs and her Christian Dior heels worth Rs 47,000. As she shared a slew of pictures on her social media, fans went gaga over her scintillating beauty, to which one fan wrote, “Khoobsurat chaand ka tukda 🔥” to which another wrote, “You are beautiful because of the light you carry inside you. You are beautiful because you say you are, and you hold yourself that way. 🥰” and filled her entire comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

We are crushing on Urvashi’s wardrobe choices. Recently, Urvashi became the most followed celebrity, leaving behind Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan, and apart from that on the work front, Urvashi was last seen along with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa’s Boss Party song that turned out to be the biggest party anthem. Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda’s co-star in ‘Inspector Avinash’. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and be seen in an upcoming global music single with Jason Derulo.

