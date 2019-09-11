Malaika Arora is one of the most fittest celebrities of B-Town. From her Pilates sessions to gym sessions, her fans actually wait for her daily pictures. At this age, Malaika dons the stage like no one else. Her linkup rumours with Arjun Kapoor have now come to an end as both the actors have accepted the relationship. Malaika has just shared a throwback picture and it’s too hot to give a miss!

She took to her Instagram to share a monochrome bikini picture, showing off her bare back and it’s no less than a blast from the past. Malaika is seen wearing a white bikini and contrasting monochrome skies is completing the picture like anything. Her beachy wave hair is like a cherry on the top and is accessorised with a small white hat hair-clip which isn’t really visible in the picture. Take a look at the picture here:

Malaika is totally a beach bum and it’s pretty obvious because she keeps sharing pictures on social media every now and then.

