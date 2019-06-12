Siddharth Roy Kapur Mocks Priyanka Chopra For Choosing The Sky Is Pink Over Bharat – Her Reaction Was SHOCKING!

Priyanka Chopra is making headlines every now and then. Last night, there was a wrap-up party for the cast and crew of The Sky Is Pink. The full cast of the movie was spotted including Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Waseem and Rohit Suresh Saraf along with the director of the movie Shonali Bose.

The team had a blast at the party and everyone shared their part of the journey with each other. Similarly when asked Priyanka Chopra about the same, she spoke about how beautiful the journey of The Sky Is Pink was. After four years, she finally decided to work in a Bollywood film and chosen this film over the others, to which Siddharth Roy Kapur who happens to be the producer of the movie mocked Priyanka by asking, which movie did she mean exactly?

She politely cussed him and moved on in her speech.

The Sky Is Pink is directed by national award-winning writer and director Shonali Bose. The film is based on the true life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents.

TSIP’s music is scored by ace music composer Pritam and the lyrics are penned by the legendary Gulzar and will be released next year in 2020.

