Sameera Reddy Reacts To The Trolls Comparing Her Maternity Underwater Shoot With Alia Bhatt

Sameera Reddy has been in the news for a while. She recently delivered her second child, a baby girl. Her underwater maternity shoot went viral on the Internet like crazy. Recently, Kalank actress Alia Bhatt slayed an underwater photo shoot for a magazine and since then, netizens have been drawing comparisons between the two actresses.

Looks like underwater shoot seems to be the latest trend amongst Bollywood personalities, Sameera who had earlier created noise by doing an underwater maternity shoot was followed by Alia Bhatt who slayed it in the cover of a lifestyle magazine with a similar shoot.

Back then Sameera got trolled for flaunting her baby bump openly and she still gets questioned on exposing the same , recently when the two shoots were compared Sameera shot back stating “I am so happy that I had the guts to do this underwater shoot and when my daughter looks at it I am sure she would be proud of it, it’s silly to draw comparisons between me and Alia and she looks a million bucks”

De Dana Dan actress Sameera Reddy was blessed with a daughter recently. She shared the news of the arrival of her newborn on Instagram. “Our little angel came this morning. My Baby girl! Thank you for all the love and blessing. Blessed,” she wrote.

Along with the post, Sameera uploaded a photograph of herself holding the fingers of the little one. During her pregnancy, Sameera was quite active on social media.

From flaunting her baby bump underwater to starting her online campaign ‘Imperfectly Perfect’, she has been seen setting goals for women on how to embrace their body during pregnancy.

The “Tezz” actress married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her firstborn, a son, in 2015.

