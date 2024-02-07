Sam Is Here Is And So Is Your Reward! ZEE5 Global's 'Refer And Earn' Campaign Now Lets You Introduce Sam Bahadur And Other Blockbusters To Your US Connections And Win Amazon Vouchers!

Get ready to elevate your entertainment game as streaming platform ZEE5 Global launches a unique ‘Refer and Earn’ Program, an unmissable opportunity for consumers in India and the US.

All you have to do is refer your friends and family in the United States to sign up for ZEE5 Global. When they successfully subscribe to ZEE5 Global, both of you not only dive into an expansive library of premium content featuring unmissable blockbusters such as Sam Bahadur, Tejas, Ghoomer, Gadar 2, Koose Munisamy Veerappan and ZEE5 Originals like Kadak Singh, Mrs. Undercover, Duranga 2, Tarla, Abar Proloy, etc. but you also bag some amazing gifts!

While your friend in the US gets a 50% discount on the monthly subscription fee, you get a gift voucher worth INR 500! It’s a win-win situation where every referral unlocks a treasure trove of entertainment and rewards you generously.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “The Refer and Earn program is more than a simple referral initiative; it represents a unique opportunity to explore, connect, and share the richness of South Asian entertainment through our unparalleled content library on ZEE5 Global. What sets this program apart is its dual benefit as both the referrer and the referral gain from joining. This unique initiative makes it even easier for subscribers across India to share their favourite content with their family and friends in the US and get rewarded for it. The participation we’re already seeing underscores the exceptional value of the program, and we’re looking forward to its enormous success.”

Participation is a breeze:

Go to ZEE5.com/Referral or simply click on the dedicated ‘Refer and Earn‘ tab on the ZEE5.com homepage. Generate a unique referral link to share with friends and family in the United States, inviting them to join the ZEE5 Global community. Sit back and wait for your free Rs. 500 voucher!



Must Read: Fighter In Legal Trouble Over Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Kissing Scene; “It’s Grossly Inappropriate,” Says IAF Officer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News