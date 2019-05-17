SCOOP: Salman Khan Is Not Happy With Bharat Promotions?

Salman Khan has his own way of things. He may be an actor but there probably is no major decision taken without his agreement on any project that he is a part of. Today, we were at the Zinda song launch which is from his upcoming movie Bharat, and Bhushan Kumar, the owner of T-Series (which is also producing the movie) revealed that the actor isn’t happy with the promotions of the movie.

When asked about how Bhushan is always occupied with work and how he’s coping up with the stress coming in from his Ali Abbas Zafar’s magnum opus, he shared, “Salman Bhai isn’t happy with the promotions… I was just telling him that it is doing really well bhai… it’s all over & everywhere.” While the conversation switched to some other topic and the reason behind it still remains unknown, we wonder why that could be so?

The launch also saw the team talking about the preparation and spilling in beans about various other things. While Salman Khan spoke about the super talented Sunil Grover, he also revealed that the comedian has performed really well, he spoke on the Hina Khan controversy surrounding Cannes 2019 look and so much more.

Meanwhile, Bharat will witness the actor in 6 different looks from the age of 18 to 70 years. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and will hit the theatres on 5th June, 2019.

