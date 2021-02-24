For the last 6-7 days, we have seen release dates raining. As the central government and state governments have decided to adapt to COVID’s new normal, theatres have been permitted to run at full capacity. Considering the same, several Bollywood films have got their confirmed release dates. Now, joining the bandwagon is Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s reunion, Cirkus.

The duo had worked together for Simmba in 2018. It enjoyed New Year festivity and gained tremendously at the box office. And now, with their upcoming collaboration, we expect the same. Reportedly, the upcoming comedy film is expected to release on 31st December 2021. The official confirmation of the same is expected to be made sooner.

It’s learnt that Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus might get an official release date at the same time. For fans, it would be like “Ek pe ek free”

For those who are unaware, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s first-ever collaboration, Sooryavanshi is said to arrive on Good Friday i.e. 2nd April 2021. And just in a few days, it could be made official.

Speaking of Sooryavanshi, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in key roles. On the other hand, Cirkus features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in lead roles, apart from Ranveer.

Meanwhile, if rumours are to be believed, Deepika Padukone will make a special appearance in Cirkus. A source close to the film said, “Cirkus has just got bigger with the presence of Deepika Padukone. She has a special dance number in the film alongside some conversational scenes. Her sequences are sure to bring the house down with laughter,” reports Bollywood Hungama.

The source also mentions that Deepika Padukone has already shot her conversation scenes over the weekend and will join again for the song.

