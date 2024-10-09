It’s hard to make people laugh, and it’s more challenging when you are making a sequel to a comedy film. Bollywood director Rohit Shetty knows this very well. Shetty received massive success as a director with his comedy flick Golmaal (2006), starring Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, and Tushaar Kapoor. However, he couldn’t deliver precisely in its sequel, Golmaal Returns (2008).

The comedy franchise, banking on its first part’s success, was the sixth biggest grosser of the year, but its script was dull and weak. It had the star power of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor, but the movie didn’t appeal to the critics despite raking in good numbers. The Singham director accepted this at an event in 2016.

Rohit Shetty says he knew Golmaal Returns was crap.

He was honest to admit that Golmaal’s sequel was ”crap”. “It was the biggest hit of those days…in 2008. But we knew it was a crap film,” Shetty had said. He said, “I start getting that feeling when you go wrong. My films are hardcore commercial films catering to a particular audience. So, you start feeling that it won’t work at that level. I have been right about it twice or thrice.”

For the unversed, Golmaal was written by the late writer Neeraj Vora, while the second part was the remake of the 1989 Marathi film Pheka Pheki, which itself was inspired by the 1973 film Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar.

And not just Golmaal Returns, Rohit Shetty was humble enough to accept the flaws of his highly successful films like Dilwale (2015) starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and Singham Returns (2014). For Dilwale, he contended that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s story went wrong, while in Singham Returns, Shetty said that the character of the villain got messed up.

Singham Again on the way

Be that as it may. Rohit Shetty is now all geared up for the third release of his Singham franchise, Singham Again. The movie boasts a multi-star cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jacky Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

The movie’s trailer was released on October 7. It has a runtime of 4:55 seconds, making it the most extended trailer in Bollywood’s history. The film is set for a significant Diwali clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1. Let’s wait and see who wins this war.

