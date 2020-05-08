Rishi Kapoor Wanted Ranbir Kapoor To Marry THIS Director & Not Alia Bhatt?

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away recently, but left a lot of memories for his family and friends. Time and again, several Industry members have been coming forward to share their memories, and it’s all heart-melting. Now, a tweet of his is going viral where he shared whom Ranbir Kapoor should marry, and it’s not Alia Bhatt.

Like any parents, both Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor would time and again share pictures of their children. Given the fact that RK is not on social media, it was through the parents’ post that we would get a sneak peek into his whereabouts time and again. One such incident remained when the late actor shared a picture of his son posing alongside his best friend.

The concerned picture is from 2018 when Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. The duo could be seen wearing the ‘Nehru Topi’ and sitting together, as they posed for the camera with all smiles.

The veteran actor captioned the picture as, “Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time!”

Check out the post below:

https://twitter.com/chintskap/status/1012964079277752320/photo/1

For the unversed, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor first united for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and the two have been inseparable ever since. Recently, during Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Ayan had been equally a part of all the last rites and rituals, even amid lockdown. The filmmaker was seen during the funeral as well as at the ghat where the late actor’s ashes were immersed.

Ayan & Ranbir’s next reunion is Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy amongst others.

Brahmastra is an action fantasy film, been in the making since 2017. The film has been postponed multiple times, and the final release date now remains 4th December, 2020.

