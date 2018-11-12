REPORTS: Simmba Release Date Postponed – Ranveer Singh To Leave Free Space For Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero?

Amidst the grand preparations of a wedding with actress Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh is geared up for his upcoming Simmba, which is directed by the master of massy cinema, Rohit Shetty. Earlier, the movie was set for a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Zero on 21st December, but the issue was sorted out between the makers of both and Simmba was postponed to 28th December. Now according to some speculations, the action comedy may see its release in January 2019.

With some recent releases including Dilwale and Raees, superstar Shah Rukh Khan faced some serious clashes at the box office. All set to make his comeback with Zero, SRK is leaving no stone unturned to avoid any roadblocks for his upcoming movie. Khan requested his friend Rohit Shetty and the makers of Simmba to postpone their release date, thus acquiring a solo release for Zero. Now it is speculated that Ranveer Singh starrer may come on 11th January 2019. While there is no any official announcement about it, all eyes are now set on its trailer, which will be released on 3rd December, after the wedding reception of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

With the announced release date of 28th December, the launch date of the trailer marks the gap of just 25 days, which slightly hints at the delay for the movie release. Even the trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again was launched 28 days before its release. As for now, we’ll have to wait till the trailer releases, for the actual day on which Simmba releases.

Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba features Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the roles. Ranveer will be seen portraying a role of a cop in the movie.