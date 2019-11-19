Rakhi Sawant is one of the most entertaining celebrities in Bollywood. Not just that, Rakhi also knows how and when to steal the limelight on social media by posting her funny videos every now and then. Fans love her spontaneous attitude and can’t get enough of her videos on Instagram.

Rakhi Sawant shared a video on Instagram and revealed her new love and it’s not her husband. She wrote, “Love is in the air…and in my heart! Kon hai mera naya Pyar??? jiske liye dhadke dil baar baar?? Surprise for you…it’s not my hubby!! #RakhiNewLove #NoTimeForSex”.

Check out the video here:

Rakhi Sawant is seen talking about her new love interest in life and captioned video using a hashtag #NoTimeForSex and her fans are reacting in the comments section.

On the personal front, Rakhi Sawant got married recently to a UK based NRI named Ritesh and hasn’t revealed any further information about him on social media. She did share her wedding pictures though and was seen wearing a white and holding a flower bouquet in hand. She, however, also posted a few pictures from the time she celebrated Karwa Chauth for her invisible husband.

Rakhi came into the limelight once again when she posted a picture of herself with the baby filter. She introduced the picture as her baby.

Well, Rakhi leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her social media game.

