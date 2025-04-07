While the casting rumor about Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Allu Arjun for Altee’s next spread like wildfire, it’s now been officially shut down. Multiple media outlets have confirmed that the Citadel star is not part of the project at all.

A close source to the project confirmed to IANS, “Atlee’s directorial starring Allu Arjun is a huge scale film, and the anticipation is immense. Since the project became public knowledge, many names have been rumored to be attached to it. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among those mentioned, but she has never been part of this film. Any reports suggesting otherwise are purely speculative.”

This statement put an end to the wild excitement that had briefly taken over fan circles and social media.

The Real Pairing Still Under Wraps

Though Priyanka Chopra is out of the picture, the mega-scale project itself is very much on track. Director Atlee, who has given back-to-back commercial hits such as Theri, Mersal, and Jawan, is teaming up with Allu Arjun for a high-octane entertainer that’s currently in the works.

Though all the details are kept firmly under cover, reports suggest that the official announcement will be made on April 8, 2025, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s birthday.

Adding to the excitement, Allu Arjun is already filming a special announcement video in Chennai. Furthermore, reports suggest that Pushpa Star might be seen in a double role in the upcoming project.

As for the leading lady, rumors continue to abound, but the production crew is keeping their lips sealed until now. The official announcement on the cast and crew is on its way soon.

What’s Next for Priyanka Chopra?

Though this project is not taking place, Priyanka Chopra fans continue to await her return to Indian television. The global icon has multiple international projects on the horizon, but Indian fans want to see her star in a Bollywood or pan-Indian movie again. Every year, expectations only increase more and more about when Priyanka is going to return to Indian cinema.

