Poonam Pandey Gives Beyonce’s Song Crazy In Love A Sultry Twist

If there is one celebrity who knows how to gain popularity, it it the controversy’s kid Poonam Pandey. The model/actress loves attention and she knows how to draw people towards her social media page. Doing the unimaginable things, Poonam manages to lure fans and has often crossed the lines with her sultry posts to achieve the same. In a recent video, she gave Beyonce’s song Crazy In Love a sultry twist.

We all are aware of the fact that Poonam posts clips of her oppressive videos and asks people to visit her website. It a very clever tactic to promote her videos that she uploads on her official website and invite people to visit it. Her tactics, however, are getting worse day by day.

Recently, Poonam posted a video of herself where she can be seen dancing to Beyonce’s song Crazy In Love from the film Fifty Shades Of Grey. Poonam moves her hands in awkward ways that may not be very suitable for a lot of people on social media. She captioned the image as, “HAVE YOU WATCHED DIRTY?”

h

Earlier, Poonam grabbed the headline when she posted a video of some guy grabbing her breasts. She posted a video of herself dancing on a table, approaching her fans to visit her website and watch her new videos.

Also, during the World Cup 2019, she made a desperate attempt to seek attention when she promised to strip naked if the Indian cricket team won. However, she did not do anything of such sorts post our team’s success in the World Cup. She blamed the cricket board for denying her permission to do so in public.

Poonam has been a part of Bollywood films like Nasha, Aa Gaya Hero and The Journey of Karma, but failed to impress the audience with her acting skills. With her Bollywood career not going in the right direction, Poonam often takes to social media to share sultry pictures, earning popularity on social media.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!