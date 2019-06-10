Actress and model Poonam Pandey is known for creating a rage on the social media platforms through her bold photo shoots and never shies away from teasing her fans. Being a hardcore fan of Cricket and team India, the actress recently dedicated a hot picture for her beloved team over the victory with Australia.

Poonam Pandey shared a picture on her official Instagram account, in which she is seen lying on the bed in a semi-nude avatar in a sheer attire. She captioned it as “A Pic for Team India. #WCW2019”.

Model-turned-actress Poonam Pandey says that she doesn’t have famous surnames like Kapoor or Khan but she works hard.

“Neither do I belong to a filmy background nor I am a Kapoor or a Khan but I am a hard worker. It’s all my hard work that I have come this far. I used created controversies of course to gain the limelight. You (media) people made me. Today I thought to do something better,” the actress said while promoting her film.

Commenting on the recent trend of women-centric films in Bollywood, Poonam said, “It’s a good thing that Bollywood is making more women-centric films. And while the audience is accepting well, then why should I do controversy. But jokes apart, I did ‘The Weekend’ because the audience is liking those films. Things are changing. So why not do something better?”

