Indian filmmaker Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ or ‘Last Film Show’ lost out in the 95th Oscar Awards race as it did not make it to the final nominations.

‘Chhello Show’ was selected as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards, but in the final nomination list, it lost to ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (Germany), ‘Argentina, 1985’ (Argentina), ‘Close’ (Belgium), ‘EO’ (Poland) and ‘The Quiet Girl’ (Ireland).

Directed by Pan Nalin, ‘Chhello Show’ is a Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama about a nine-year-old boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), who’s ensnared by the magic of cinema and sets forth to fulfill his 35mm celluloid dreams.

Directed by Pan Nalin, Chhello Show stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta. The film had premiered at the 20th Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021 and was theatrically released in India in October 2022.

Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show didn’t make it to the final nominations but there were many Indian nominations that made all of us proud.

