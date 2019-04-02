Television actress Ruhi Shaileshkumar Singh was booked for allegedly assaulting police personnel under alcohol influence last night in Bandra. But the news has led to the blunder, as the reports with the pictures of the model and former Miss India, Ruhi Dilip Singh, are going viral.

“A case has been registered against TV Actor Ruhi Singh & 2 others after she allegedly assaulted police personnel at Linking Road, Bandra before fleeing in her car, in an inebriated state, & meeting with an accident at Santacruz. Incident took place on night of 31 March, ” ANI tweeted.

Model Ruhi Dilip Singh Clarifies The Mistaken Identity In The Police Assault Case!

Mumbai: A case has been registered against TV Actor Ruhi Singh & 2 others after she allegedly assaulted a police personnel at Linking Road, Bandra before fleeing in her car, in an inebriated state, & meeting with an accident at Santacruz. Incident took place on night of 31 March. — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019

Talking about the incident the ACP (West Region) Manoj Kumar Sharma told DNA, “Santacruz police reached the spot and took her medical samples to check if she was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked in a separate case and then allowed to leave. “We have received reports of her blood and medical tests, which have confirmed that she was inebriated at the time of the incident.”

Just after the news went viral, the model and actress, Ruhi Dilip Singh clarified with an Instagram post stating that its someone else with the same name, who is involved in the assault scene, and not her.

