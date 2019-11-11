Mandana Karimi is one of the fittest and hottest Bollywood celebrities of Bollywood. This former Bigg Boss contestant is quite popular on social media as she keeps raising the temperature by posting pretty bikini pictures of her every now and then.

She shared a throwback picture on Instagram and wrote, “Beating Monday blues with a throwback picture during my shoot in Langkawi, Malaysia. A total blast from the past. I personally love being close to the waters. What is your favourite beach destination?” Mandana looks smoking hot in the picture and is wearing a bright neon coloured bikini. She has paired it up with sunglasses and flip flops.

This isn’t the first time when this hottie has posted a picture in a bikini. She has been trolled, body-shamed, skinny-shamed and judged on religious grounds for wearing a bikini earlier.

Mandana works out rigorously and is often seen sharing her workout pictures and videos on social media.

Mandana kickstarted her Monday on a great note. Tell us about your Monday motivation in the comment section below.

