Lisa Haydon Looks Stunning In These Bikini Pics As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Lisa Haydon always makes us fall in love with her pics on Instagram. Whether it’s with her son Zack or from her shoot, the actress knows how to win our hearts with her posts.

A few hours ago, the Queen actress took to her Insta page to share some pics in which she is flaunting her baby bump. While she looks hot in a bikini, the pregnancy glow and happiness on her face is visible. The actress mentioned that these are the last sets of photos she is sharing about her pregnancy as she has spammed a lot till date.

In one of the photos, she is surrounded by delicious food on the table. She captioned the pic, “Munching my way through this last trimester. #alwaysfirsttothetable p.s last bump photo I promise… have to fly home now and find some clothes that actually fit.”

In one of the photos, her son Zack is kissing her baby bump at the beach. This beauty of this pic can’t be expressed in mere words.

Despite being pregnant, Lisa Haydon is making sure she remains fit. She recently visited the gym with her sister and share a photo on her page. The actress captioned it, “Verified

My sister dragged me to the gym today as I’ve had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc.. but I think it’s really important to remember at this stage.. no matter how well I train , I’m only going to get bigger 🤪 Ok, with that in mind , let’s do it. #healthynotskinny”

Well, these photos are quite stunning. We can’t wait for Lisa Haydon to be a mom again and flood her Instagram page with her second baby’s adorable posts.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!