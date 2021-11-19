Bollywood movie Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to hit the theatres on November 25, 2021, after a long wait due to the pandemic. The movie trailer has received mixed responses from the people, making them wonder if the film will do well in the theatres or not. The controversial film critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan recently put forth his predictions on the movie and looks like he has no hopes from this John Abraham-starrer.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Satyameva Jayate 2 is an upcoming action-drama film, sequel to a 2018 film with the same name. The movie will have a box office clash with Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth which is eventually expected to affect both the films’ earnings. Satyameva Jayate 2 has been directed by Milap Zaveri and will star actor John Abraham in multiple roles.

The drama unfolded on Twitter when KRK posted a poll for his followers to understand how many people are planning to watch the film in theatres. He blatantly put forth his thoughts on the movie and wrote, “Is this film going to be biggest comedy of the year because of nonsense action, Chillao Type dialogues, bad acting and worst direction?”. The tweet has received a lot of backlash on social media, specifically from Abraham fans mainly because KRK is jumping to conclusions without even watching the film.

What do you think about film #SatyamevaJayate2? Is this film going to be biggest comedy of the year because of nonsense action, Chillao Type dialogues, bad acting and worst direction? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 18, 2021

Advertisement

In a follow-up tweet, the film analyst wrote that Satyameva Jayate 2 is going to be a flop film as per his previous survey. He highlighted his poll results which state that only 22% of his followers will go watch the movie in theatres, which will eventually make this Bollywood movie a “super flop.” He wrote, “Means this film is almost super flop before the release only. Bad trailer and songs have damaged this film. It can get opening of 3-4Cr!” Have a look at the tweet here.

Survey result- Only 22% people (20% Live on Jupiter) want to watch #SatyamevaJayate2! Means this film is almost super flop before the release only. Bad trailer and songs have damaged this film. It can get opening of 3-4Cr! https://t.co/sQqraOwpw6 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 19, 2021

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Recommended Gulshan Grover To Aditya Chopra Who Thought “He’s A Star, A Villain, He’ll Come Work Dismissively & Leave”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube