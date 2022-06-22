Kartik Aaryan is the new Badshah of Bollywood, says many fans and critics after his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a blockbuster at the box office. The film worked marvellously and received some amazing reviews worldwide.

After having a good run at the cinema, the Anees Bazmee directorial which starred Aaryan along with Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and much more recently was released on Netflix. However, this time the hit film is making headlines for being trolled by netizens on social media. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know more.

Well, Kartik Aaryan’s successful ride for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has come to an abrupt stop after the movie made its OTT release. Netizens are now bashing the actor for the movie and are in a frenzy to find out how the movie earned a huge amount at the box office. It was noted that the movie made a stunning 180 crore at the box office, making Aaryan able to enter the 100-crore club.

Since its OTT release, netizens have taken it to the Twitter platform where they have slammed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kartik Aaryan for being ‘boring’. A few also claimed that the only good thing that came out of the movie was actress Tabu who was playing the role of Anjulika and Maunjalika.

Here are some of the tweets from the fans:

My heartfelt condolences to anyone that watched Kartik Aryan dance to Ami je tomar. #BhoolBhulaiyya2 — Madhuri (తెలుగింటి అమ్మాయి) (@YaminiDiva) June 22, 2022

Very, very hard to fathom how insane scripts like #BhoolBhulaiyya2 still get made. Cliched story, cliched characters and fine actors like #SanjayMishra are awfully wasted in nincompoop roles. There's not a single saving grace for this film. — Jayanth S Vasisht (@jayanthsv) June 22, 2022

Many warned us of #BhoolBhulaiyya2, but i ignored now it I warn you please don't waste time, energy and money. Jo manjolika ha wo anjolika aur jo anjolika ha wo manjolika ha

1/5 rating — Zubi (@iamzubimajid) June 22, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyya2 is such a terrible movie.

The only good thing which saved the film is #KartikAryan. Bad acting from the other casts, bad direction and loud background score. — Muaaz (@Muaaztaha) June 20, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyya2 is probably the worst sequel after Race 3 and I can’t believe this movie made so much money. Unbelievable 🤦🏽‍♂️ — rudyshairdye (@jsresht) June 21, 2022

Logic is straight to another level in #BhoolBhulaiyya2 — Team Tyrion (@_imkaran) June 21, 2022

Those who gave #BhoolBhulaiyya2 4 stars will be rot in hell. Never seen such shitiest movie in the recent times. I feel sorry for the makers of #JayeshbhaiJordaar & #Runway34. — Ⓐ (@Aashkey) June 20, 2022

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada. This action drama movie is going to be a Rohit Dhawan directorial. The movie is scheduled to release on 4tj November 2022 and will star Kartik alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and many more.

What are your thoughts on Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Let us know about them in the comments below.

