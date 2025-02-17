Karan Johar, one of Bollywood’s most influential filmmakers, has been a driving force in shaping Indian cinema. Known for grandiose sets, melodrama, and iconic songs, his films often prioritize emotions and storytelling over strict logic. In a recent candid conversation, Johar highlighted other fundamental aspects of filmmaking that bypass logic. He emphasized that many successful films often forego realism in favor of larger-than-life storytelling. This is especially true in mainstream Indian cinema, where the audience embraces impossible scenarios, that go beyond the boundaries of logic.

Johar referenced celebrated filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and Anil Sharma, who have mastered the art of conviction-driven storytelling. Their ability to make audiences suspend disbelief, he argued, is what separates good cinema from unforgettable blockbusters. Using examples like RRR and Gadar 2, Johar elaborated on how strong conviction trumps logic in crafting a cinematic spectacle.

During an interview with Komal Nahta, Karan Johar was asked what replaces logic when it takes a backseat in movies. Without hesitation, he replied, “Conviction.” He explained, “It is very important. If you look at the best filmmakers and try to understand their journey, their greatest or most successful films are a result of conviction. If there’s conviction, logic won’t matter.” Johar cited SS Rajamouli’s films, stating, “Take Rajamouli sir’s movies, for instance. Where can you spot logic? You can only see conviction in his films.”

Films like RRR dazzle audiences with gravity-defying stunts and emotionally charged moments, not because they make logical sense, but because they are imbued with unshakable belief in their story. Similarly, Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, showcases over-the-top action sequences, like Sunny Deol wielding a handpump to defeat hundreds. Johar explained, “Anil Sharma believes Sunny Deol can do that, and as a result, the audience believes it too.”

In Karan Johar’s career, he himself has not been involved in a lot of action movies that suspend belief of the fans. However, his own conviction lies in emotions rather than action. The fact that Jaya Bachchan could sense the presence of his son in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham might not be very logical. However, it was the conviction of Karan Johar which made the scene believable for fans as well.

