After Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel lashed out at Hrithik Roshan for using his PR to campaign against KR, she has come up with yet another bomb.

Rangoli took to Twitter and Retweeted a picture which is supposedly (not proven) a snapshot of the PR email. The email snapshots read as-

Hi all

Here’s a new brief

Reg: Hrithik Kangana issue

Use these keywords in your tweets:

Kangana is dragging the controversy

trying to harass Hrithik by having the same date again

Kangana is obsessed

Why is she acting like a feminist

Kangana is not dignified and shall do mudslinging

Live and let live Hrithik

Essentials:

PIs tag @ihrithik in all your tweets Use #MentalHaiKya and #Super30 in some of your tweets

Payment:

Shall happen as per pre-decided slabs as per the number of your followers

Number of tweets:

2-3 per handle. Try tagging other handles of our network to create conversations

Why do we have to do these things. Money is imp but why to spoil someone’s film and career. Ekta and Kangana have assured a dignified release.

Pls someone do something to stop this!#Kangana #Hrithik pic.twitter.com/W8Zfc225Uj — Nikita (@Nikitanishu89) May 8, 2019

Now the issue has just got even more intense. We wonder what Hrithik has to say on this.

It all started after Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Mental Hai Kya‘s release date was postponed. The film which was earlier slated to release on June 21 will now hit the cinemas on July 26 which is also the release date of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures made the announcement and released a statement in which she mentioned that the release date was postponed purely because of professional reasons and there will be no mudslinging on other party and the film will have a dignified release.

However, all hell broke loose after some netizens started criticising Kangana for clashing with Hrithik intentionally.

