Ileana D’Cruz’s Latest Bikini Picture Is Storming Instagram; Fans Shower Love

Actress Ileana D’Cruz is eager to feature in a sappy romantic music video. The actress took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to express her desire.

Ileana posted a picture in a blue off-shoulder bikini with her hair let loose, where she can be seen leaning against a glass window.

She captioned the snapshot: “Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to romantic sappy songs and imagining myself in a music video…”

Fans immediately flooded the post with comments like “Looking hot”, “Very beautiful”, “Looking great”, “Gorgeous”, “Evergreen beauty”, “You are my favourite” and “I love you”.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s “Pagalpanti” alongside Anil Kapoor and John Abraham. The film hits the theatres on November 22.

The actress is also shooting for Kookie Gulati’s directorial “The Big Bull” along with Abhishek Bachchan, which is expected to release next year.

