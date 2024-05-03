Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor To Vedang Raina - These 6 Faces Have The Potential To Be Big Stars But Even This Gen Z List Won't Escape An Insider VS Outsider Debate!

The fascination with new movies and new movie stars continues. And like in every field, these new Gen-Z stars are the future of Bollywood. While, some of them have made their debut, many are yet to showcase their talent and star power. But the anticipation remains the same. From Vedang Raina in Jigraa, Shanaya Kapoor And Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut, and even Agastya Nanda’s next big flick. Bollywood buffs have their eyes set on the next big thing in the Hindi film industry. But as the anticipation rises, so does the level of debate. Will a whole new barrage of star kids make their debut? What about the hype around the outsiders, in this case, Vedang Raina and, to some extent, Jibran Khan? Will these outsiders be able to conquer Bollywood? Will the conversations about debut ever switch to talent rather than the nepotism debate, there’s a likely chance. But before that take a look at all the Gen-Z stars making their next big move in Hollywood.

While some of the debuts created a buzz, their performances were met with an underwhelming reception. But with Ibrahim Ali Khan’s official public foray and Shanaya Kapoor’s long-anticipated debut, even this list cannot escape the outsider’s debate, because there is only one on this list. But keeping the debate aside, we are looking at all the Gen Z stars creating a buzz.

Vedang Raina:

Vedang Raina’s debut in Archies was just the beginning. Now, with upcoming movie projects on the horizon, anticipation is building. The Gen-Z star quickly became everyone’s eye candy with his new look in Jigra. We’re all eagerly waiting to see the depth and versatility he’ll bring to the big screen with his next project, ‘Jigra.’ Vedang’s journey promises excitement and talent, leaving us all eager to see what he has in store next. Will he outshine the legacy competition?

Ibrahim Ali Khan:

The Junior Pataudi made his Instagram debut amidst reports of him prepping for his debut film with Kajol. Thousands of people flocked to Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Instagram, evidently showing the level of intrigue about him. Ibrahim also comes from a very defined legacy and will soon join his sister in the movie business.

Agastya Nanda:

Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is gearing up to showcase his talent in the film industry. With Nanda’s prestigious lineage and evident potential, audiences were eagerly awaiting his debut, and while there have been conflicting reviews. We’re excited to see what he brings to the screen and how he carves his own path in Bollywood.

Khushi Kapoor:

Daughter of Bollywood Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, she made her debut in the film industry with ‘Archies’. With her lineage and evident passion for acting, she’s poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Already a shining fashion inspiration, and given the pressure her legacy puts on her. Her next movie is where she will be put to the real test.

Jibraan Khan:

Jibraan Khan’s debut in the film industry as a child caught everyone’s attention, and now, with his upcoming movie “Ishq Vishk Rebound” excitement is soaring. With “Ishq Vishk Rebound” on the horizon, anticipation is at its peak as we eagerly await to witness Jibraan Khan’s captivating presence once again, making us all anticipate what he’ll bring to this new role. There are high hopes, but we’ve been burnt before.

Suhana Khan:

Suhana Khan‘s debut in Archie was a delightful surprise, showcasing her talent and charm. However, like the rest of the Archies cast, the reception was lukewarm. With her upcoming project generating buzz, anticipation is mounting. She, too, needs a project where she can shine because all the eyes are on her.

Shanaya Kapoor:

Shanaya Kapoor’s upcoming debut in Bedhadak has Bollywood buzzing with excitement. The movie has been delayed enough times. As she gears up to grace the silver screen, anticipation is at an all-time high. We’re eagerly awaiting Shanaya’s performance, confident that she’ll bring fresh energy and charisma to the screen. In the meantime, Shanaya has bagged some of the best endorsements already.

While the debate might still exit and never go away. The anticipation for their debuts and next releases are highly anticipated.

