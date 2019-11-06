Hotness Alert! Evelyn Sharma Flaunting Her Sizzling Bikini Bod Will Make You Drool

Evelyn Sharma enjoys a fan following of around 2.7 million fans on her social media handles and the Indo-German actress makes sure she updates her fans with everything that happens in her life. From some really hot pictures to some really cute one, Evelyn’s Instagram is full of beautiful pictures. But it was her latest post that took our breath away.

Evelyn, who is often seen flaunting her hot body, has once again posted a picture is a pink floral bikini that will make you drool. Evelyn captioned the image as, “👙🌞 #mood #needavacation.” Evelyn can be seen posing with a peace sign in this picture that she has posted upside down. Seeing her jaw-dropping picture will surely make you crave for a vacation.

Recently, Evelyn made headlines when she announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Dr. Tushaan Bhindi. The actress had been dating the Australian dental surgeon for quite a long time before making it official. Speaking to Bombay Times, Evelyn revealed, “It was a dream come true! Tushaan knows me so well… his proposal was perfect!”

On the work front, Evelyn Sharma was last seen in Prabhas and Sharddha Kapoor starrer Saaho. The beauty had made her Bollywood debut in 2012 playing the role of Lubaina Snyder in From Sydney with Love.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!