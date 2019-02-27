After A Series Of HOT Photos, Bruna Abdullah Posts Nude Pictures Of Supermodels Because Of This Reason!

Bruna Abdullah is known to speak her heart out when it comes to anything. She, recently, posted some really bold pictures on her social media from her photoshoot. As expected, the trolls pulled up their socks and started hitting her with nasty and rude comments.

In a fresh post, she posted nude photos of supermodels like Kate Moss, Gisele Bundchen, Kendall Jenner, Candice Swanepoel and others from their photoshoots. Of course, the photos were clicked following certain guidelines which filtered them from being vulgar or nasty.

Similarly, if you go through Bruna’s series of hot photos, they don’t cross any lines to portray any obscene behaviour. It just celebrates the art of photography which is clearly visible in all the photos. We also got some yet-unreleased photos from her photograph’s Instagram account and she’s all set to break all the bars of hotness.

In a long Instagram post, Bruna wrote, “@gisele

@kendalljenner #katemoss@angelcandices .. all of them are supermodels and most of them are on the list of the highest paid supermodels in the world!

Are u also offend by these pictures???.

As a model, I get to play different characters in pictures and I love to experiment, this is who I’m .. it’s amazing to be able to be

versatile .. I’m there to simply represent the photographer’s vision.

I’m so proud of everything I have done and every photo I have taken, I love being a model.

I just wish people here stopped being so narrow-minded.. if you don’t like what you see you don’t have to follow me it’s simple, but being nasty, rude and vulgar is really not necessary.

The most famous supermodels have been posing nude for years!! It’s art, it’s confidence and it’s our bodies, we do what we want with it.

I have been a model for more than 15 years .. I’m 32 years old and I don’t owe you anything.

I hold no grudge against anyone! So if you are offended in any way stop following me!

But I tell you this! When I’m 80 I’m going to be even happier for having taken the pictures I took!”

