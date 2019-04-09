Gurleen Singh Chopraa’s SEXY Bikini Body Is All The Fitness Goals We Need!

Actress Gurlen Siingh Chopraa, who recently changed her name (her name was earlier spelt as Gurleen Chopra) on the advice of renowned numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani, did a scintillating photo shoot in a two-piece bikini. Before she could realise, her pictures became a hot topic, quite literally and went viral on the internet.

Talking about the same, the actress says, “I am a very fitness conscious person and have always been very comfortable with my body. I had never really done a full-fledged photoshoot wearing a bikini, so I thought of doing one this summer. I posted the pictures on Instagram and while I was comfortable doing the photoshoot, I was not sure how people would react to it as they had never really seen me in this kind of an avatar. To my surprise, the pictures went viral, one after another. My timeline has been bombarded with likes and comments and I could not have been happier.”

Gurlen posted three pictures on her Instagram account, one at 12 pm, the second at 3 pm and the last one at 6 pm. In the pictures, one can clearly see that the actress adheres to a very healthy lifestyle which explains her toned physique.

“For me, fitness is a way of life. Of course, in today’s day and age, an actor is required to be fit and look hot all the time but even before I became an actress being fit was a mantra I religiously followed. I think it is important to be healthy both mentally and physically.”

Looking at the hugely positive response her pictures had, Gurlen plans to do another photoshoot very soon. We can’t wait for that, can we?

