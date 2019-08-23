From Poonam Pandey To Sherlyn Chopra; Here Are All The B-Town Celebs Whose Insta Game Is Strong AF!

In this era where social media has its own merits and demerits, it plays a significant role in the lives of our Bollywood celebrities. Social media is the only way how these celebs could connect with their fans and outside world. From Poonam Pandey’s revealing pictures to Jacqueline Fernandez’s cute pictures to Sherlyn Chopra’s bikini pictures, here’s all the B-Town celebs who have their A-game on, on social media.

Poonam Pandey:

Time and again Poonam keeps flooding our feed with her hot and sultry pictures. She gives perfect replies to her trollers also. Here are a few pictures from her Instagram:

Sherlyn Chopra:

She is one Bollywood celebrity who is always making headlines with her hot pictures. She got everyone’s attention by doing the movie, Kamasutra 3D which is not released yet. Here are a few pictures from her Instagram feed:

Malaika Arora:

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness in the industry. Despite having a young son, Malaika has still maintained such a perfect physique and is setting fitness goals since forever. Here are a few pictures from her Instagram feed:

Alanna Panday:

Alanna Panday is Chunky Panday’s niece and Deanne Panday’s daughter. Ever since Ananya Panday’s Bollywood debut was announced, Alanna’s fans are desperately waiting for her debut. Her Instagram feed is magical and based out of a fairytale. Here are a few pictures from her feed:

Tara Sutaria:

Tara Sutaria is one new debutante, whose debut was the most awaited. Her natural smile and beauty has our hearts and her fans just couldn’t keep calm when she shares anything there. Here are a few pictures from her Instagram feed:

Jacqueline Fernandez:

Jacqueline Fernandez’s social game is pretty strong as she keeps on posting her cute and quirky photos and videos on Instagram. The gorgeous actress has a huge fan following who enjoy her posts and here are a few pictures from her feed, take a look:

Esha Gupta:

This Indian dusky beauty has quite a good fan following on social media. She knows how to keep her fans happy. She keeps blessing their feed with lovely pictures and acing her social media game. Here are a few pictures from her Instagram feed:

Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani has also started picking up in the popularity charts recently after the success of her latest film Kabir Singh. The actress enjoys great fan following on social media and keeps on treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures. She is also one of the favourite of paparazzi who keep on clicking her whenever she goes out for an event or party. Here are a few pictures from her Instagram feed:

Alaia Furniturewalla:

Alaia F is quite popular on social media even before she has made her Bollywood debut. She just finished shooting for Jaawani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu which is also her debut movie in Bollywood. Here are a few pictures from her Instagram feed:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!