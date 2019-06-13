From Bikini Looks To Bharat’s Sultry Saree- 10 Looks That Make Disha Patani The Trend Setter Of Bollywood

Disha Patani is one actress who has managed to carve a niche for herself. For her recent portrayal in Bharat she has got a lot of appreciation and with this she has become the actress who has hit a hattrick of 100 crore grossers in Bollywood. Videos of her fans going crazy on the steps of Slow Motion had earlier gone viral.

‘Bharat‘ is Disha’s third film in a row that has been declared a big Hit at the Box Office. It got an opening of 42.3 cr on the first day itself and set a record along with charting more than 100 crores collections. The actress’ debut film ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story‘ and her second film ‘Baaghi 2‘ were also smashing hits at the box-office and went on to get their name registered in the much talked about 100 crores collection.

But apart from being a good luck charm for blockbuster movies, she is also a fashionista. She gives us serious fashion goals and that also not just in one way. From wearing off shoulders to suspender skirts to gowns – She gives us a glimpse at every corner of fashion existing in today’s world. In short, she is a fashion evolution.

Here are ten times this 26 year old gave us serious and absolute fashion goals!

1. Blue jeans and white top is a best combination to go with anyday! And Disha Patani just added a whole lot of glamour in this look. She was wearing high-waist denim jeans with a white crop t-shirt. She layered her look with a matching denim jacket. In addition to this, she stacked up a number of necklaces of different shapes, styles and sizes randomly around her neck. This used to be a hit in the ’90s and now many actresses in the tinsel town and she is one of the actress to bring back that trend.

2. This white and grey combo of a high waist suspender skirt would surely give you feels of royalty. The collar shirt is an added bonus with the piece.

3. The white knee length frock is a simple yet classy choice for an outing on a summer day anytime. As much as Disha Patani is looking gorgeous in the dress, the open tow spiral flat shoes are adding cherry on the cake with the look!

4. Recently during the promotions of Bharat, Disha looked summer ready in a stunning plunging dress. The spaghetti strapped yellow dress incorporated floral motifs in her ensemble. Completing the look were her tan strapped pumps. Adding a fierce touch to the look was her hot pink eyeshadow that was the highlight of this look.

5. The red long dress can become one of your favourite dresses to wear on special occasions or during any special dinner date. Disha is looking beautiful and mesmerizing in it and the trail of the dress just makes it simplistically royal!

6. Yellow sarees have been seen sexy and sultry for ages in Bollywood. Right from Raveena Tandon in tip tip barsa pani to Katrina Kaif in Kale Lag Ja, this look has been appreciated by all. Disha too tried this look for her recent movie Bharat. She was dressed in a yellow sari in the song slow motion and the world could not help go gaga over it.

7. Even at Akash Ambani’s Switzerland bash, Disha Patani managed to draw attention when she wore a white gown that was designed by Rohit Bal. The white slit gown with black details made her look like an angel

8. When the ‘national crush of India’ decides to go bold, she does so in style! This bodycon strapless dress with a trail looks stunning on DishaPatani or rather may be she is making it look stunning.

9. Disha Patani not only gives party. She is also one person that is a trendsetter in monokinis. In one of her beach vacations she was seen wearing a yellow monokini. The sultry cut on her monokini showed off her toned abs and was daring and dainty, at the same time.

10. Last but not the least, this one is suitable for any occasion, any event or even to go for shopping or roaming around. The noodle strap long floral top with matching designer bottoms is a perfect choice for any fashion freak out there.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!