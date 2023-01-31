Bollywood actress Flora Saini has been in the news owing to the MeToo accusations he made against Gaurang Doshi. Earlier the actress had spoken in length about being in an abusive relationship with the filmmaker and facing domestic violence. She first made headlines during the #MeToo wave when she spoke about him threatening to kill her. Now in her latest interview the actor has made shocking allegations against Doshi leaving one and all shocked.

The actress is known for her acting stint in Stree, Begum Jaan and ALT Balaji’s show Gandii Baat among others. She had earlier referred to the brutal Shraddha Walkar murder while talking about her abusive relationship.

Flora Saini recently took to Twitter to repost a video from Humans of Bombay where she revealed being punched in her private parts by Gaurang Doshi. The clip is a photo-based video that even consists a pic of her with marks on her face. Floral in the clip revealed that Doshi turned abusive soon after getting into the relationship and had banned her from contacting anyone.

Floral Saini said, “I was in love, he was a famous producer. But soon things changed… he turned abusive, he’s box my face and punch my private parts. He took my phone and forced me to quit work. For 14 months, he didn’t let me talk to anyone. Until one evening he punched me in the stomach, and I ran away. I began living with mom and dad. It took me months to recover. Slowly I got back to the thing, I liked the most, acting. It took time but I’m happy today, I’ve even found love.”

Well, this is not the first time Flora Saini spoke about her abusive relationship. She earlier opened up about the domestic abuse she faced and said “One night, he’d beaten me so much that I had a fractured jaw. He took his father’s picture and warned me saying I swear on my father that I will kill you tonight. When he turned back to keep the photo frame back, in that fraction of a second, my mom’s voice echoed in my ears that at such a moment you will have to run – bas bhaag, mat soch ki kapde pehne hai ya nahi, paise hain ya nahi, bas bhaag (run and don’t think if you have clothes on or not, If you have the money or not, run for your life). I ran to my home and I decided that I’m never going back.”

For the unversed, while sharing an abusive relationship with Gaurang Doshi, she had tried to file a police complaint against him but cops turned it down as they were in constant touch with the filmmaker.

