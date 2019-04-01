HOTNESS ALERT: Beach Babies Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar’s Pictures Are Enough To Beat Your Monday Blues!

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Danderkar are the newest couple in the town. Though, the love birds have not officially spoken about their relationship but their pictures speak a thousand words.

Recently, we also saw that the duo celebrated Holi together with the family. Now, the pictures from their Mexico vacation and they are just too hot to handle!

Farhan and Shibani had gone to Mexico in February for former’s birthday and some unseen pictures from their romantic getaway are going viral on the internet. We can see that the lovebirds are in a playful mood and enjoying themselves to the fullest. Have a look:

There were reports that Farhan and Shibani are all set to tie the knot soon and a lot of speculations were being made about the same. Farhan, who was on a chat show with Bhumi Pednekar, almost confirmed the same. During the chat show (TapeCast), Shibani asked him, “Hey Farhan, are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused.” A smiling Farhan replied : “I think she is having a lot of fun with a lot of news that is going around currently, about us looking for wedding planners.” To which, Bhumi asked: “Are you though?” Farhan replied: “It maybe April or April be ‘May’.”

