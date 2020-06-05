Mudassar Khan who has remained etched in the memories of fans for choreographing famous tracks of Salman Khan like Desi Beat, Dhinka China, Pandey Ji Seeti and Prem Leela, recently came up with an award-winning new song ‘Suraj Se Pehle’. Recently, Mudassar opened up about his new song, Salman Khan and much more.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Mudassar was asked how he came up with the idea of this song and how’s he reacting to the recent accolades, he said: “I never thought that the song would do so well and I will get awarded for it in the international market. I just did it as most of the people in the industry were making something during the quarantine period and I wanted to do the same. So I arranged the team, we worked on it and it got ready in a month. I was planning to just release it on YouTube but when I showed it to my friends, they advised me to send it to the film festivals before releasing it. And I am glad I did listen to them”.

When asked about the day that changed his life, when Salman Khan spotted him and gave him a chance in Bollywood, he said: “It was in 2009, several teams had participated in Mumbai based dance championship and I was part of the sharpshooter dance group. It was announced that the winner will get the opportunity to perform in front of Salman Khan. I choreographed our act and luckily we were declared the winner. Salman Sir was so impressed by the performance that he went out looking for the choreographer. I met him, he praised my work, hugged me and told me to be in touch. Then I realized that he hadn’t taken my number! And of course, I didn’t have his. I thought he must have just said it and left it at that. Then it was Wajid Bhai (Wajid Khan) who gave my number to him, then he called me and there was no looking back after that”.

Mudassar has choreographed several tracks of Salman when asked about Salman’s input in his songs, he said: “During the rehearsals of Dhinka Chika, when I went to him to discuss the choreography, he said he didn’t want to take his hands out of his pockets because it’s cold. He told me to give him a step accordingly and I thought he was joking, but later I realized he was not. That’s when I went to my assistant and designed that step, which went on to become so popular, that day I became sure that Salman Sir knows exactly what the fans want.”

After choreographing the hit tracks of Dabangg 2, how come you were not a part of Dabangg 3? He said: “The thing which fans don’t understand is that, along with Dabangg 3, I have not done Ek Tha Tiger, Kick and Tiger Zinda Hai either. I have never asked Salman Sir why I’m not a part of this or why I’m a part of this. There are so many different requirements of choreography and one just can’t do every film of his. People are so quick to speculate that there’s a problem between them, I would like to tell them that I just worked with him a week before the lockdown, when we shot the commercial video song for Navratna oil. I also choreographed his performances on Da-Bangg: The Tour”.

Speaking about Da-Bangg: The Tour, he said: “It’s a dream of every choreographer to do a world tour and I gotta do it with the biggest superstar that is Salman Khan. We had plans to tour in the Arab countries before the lockdown, now let’s see when the next tour takes place”.

