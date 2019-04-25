Disha Patani VS Katrina Kaif & Other SEXY Saree Sensations Of Bollywood!

After Raveena Tandon, Manisha Koirala, Katrina Kaif and Kajol, Disha Patani continues the Bollywood legacy with her stunning yellow saree look. Disha Patani not only aces the look but the young actress also flaunts her sizzling moves alongside Salman Khan in the new song from Bharat.

Disha Patani, who is donned in a yellow saree not only lends an Indian flavour to the song but the diva also looks jaw-droppingly hot in the saree avatar. Many leading actresses in Bollywood must be seen in blue, green, pink, red colour saree’s but the yellow colour has its own charm and not many Bollywood actresses have gotten the opportunity to be decked in yellow but, Disha Patani has not only nailed the flamboyance in ‘Slow Motion mein’ but the actress has so made a statement, on how to carry the saree in Vogue.

It is to be credited that in the early stage of her career only, Disha has gotten an opportunity to showcase her dancing prowess alongside Salman Khan.

Raveena Tandon in ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, alongside Akshay Kumar, thrilled the crowd with her hot moves while Manisha Koirala in ‘Rimjhim Rimjhim’ looked every bit innocent and ravishing in 1942 Love Story, alongside Anil Kapoor. Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan also matched their steps in the romantic number ‘Gerua’, from the film Dilwale and so did the stunning Katrina Kaif with Akshay Kumar in ‘Gale Lag Ja’ from the film De Dana Dan and now Disha Patani who doesn’t only look gorgeous with her goddess figure but also is ruling over a million of hearts with her dance performance alongside Salman in Slow Motion Mein.

In Slow Motion, which is the first song from the film, Disha Patani not only aces the Saree look but the glimpses of the song also reflect Disha’s character of playing a trapeze artist in the film, where the actress is seen hanging through ropes with Salman Khan. With the yellow saree look, Disha Patani not only continues the Bollywood trend but the actress takes it to the next level.

Bharat, which traces the journey of Salman Khan for six decades in which the actor will be spotted in six looks will be seen romancing Disha Patani in the early phase of life.

Disha has been soaring the temperature on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which collected more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri’s Malang.

