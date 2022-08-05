Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is gearing up for his next release Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the lead. The buzz around the film is also skyrocketing as the release date gets closer by the day.

Amidst this #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha began trending on Twitter. Some old statements made by the superstar and his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan were taken out of context and shared on the microblogging site thereby leading to the trend.

As part of the ongoing boycott trend, a picture featuring superstar Aamir Khan and Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi in Saudi Arabia claiming to have met Jamaat-e-Ul terrorist named Tariq Jameel.

It is worth pointing out that multiple publications reported that Laal Singh Chaddha actor met them at mecca when he went for Hajj pilgrimage accompanied by his mother Zeenat Hussain in October 2012. The said photo was taken at that time. Former Pakistani music band Vital Signs’ member Junaid Jamshed was also present at that time.

Jamshed also shared the picture on his Facebook account with a caption that read: “Shahid Afridi and Aamir Khan with Maulana Tariq Jameel.” The Vital Signs’ band member, however, died in a plane crash in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in 2016.

A video was also found on YouTube uploaded by ‘The Ink of scholars channel’ wherein Maulana Tariq Jameel was heard speaking about meeting the Bollywood superstar back in 2013. In the video, Jameel says, “There was no way for me to meet Aamir Khan when I went for Hajj. I did not know him and neither did he know me. So, I was not getting an opportunity to meet him. But Allah sent Shahid Afridi, who was friends with him and I asked him on the phone to arrange a meeting with Aamir Khan. He then made it happen.”

There are no reports that indicated Maulana Tariq Jameel is a member of the Jamaat-e-Ul terrorist group. So it is safe to say that Aamir Khan met a terrorist is a false claim.

