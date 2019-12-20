Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Film Gets Low Screen Count, Experts Suggest Star Wars, Mardaani 2 & Movie’s Low Buzz As The Reasons

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has finally arrived in cinemas today and the movie is all set to take a good start at the box office, if not the great. Despite being part of much-loved franchise, it came as a huge shocker as the movie witnessed much lower occupancy for the morning shows when compared with other non-holiday releases like Total Dhamaal, Saaho (Hindi), Kabir Singh and Gully Boy, of 2019.

Apart from the aforementioned fact, Dabangg 3 seems to be facing roadblocks already as it was learnt that the exhibitors are not agreeing to allot screens to this Salman Khan’s prequel for complete two weeks, which was demanded by the makers. The exhibitors made a point that they will allow the second-week screening depending on the word-of-mouth as Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz is also arriving in next week, which is enjoying a huge buzz.

Now, as per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Dabangg 3 is facing more hurdles as it has got a much lesser screen count than expected. The trade experts are making an opinion that despite the presence of Salman, the movie is comparatively low in buzz and marketing too, hasn’t really caught up with the movie buffs.

Also, a major Hollywood film Star Wars has arrived in cinemas today, which has taken away a considerable chunk of screen count. On the other side, it is learnt that Yash Raj Films has ensured to retain a good screening in the second week for Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, owing to the good response from the audience.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!