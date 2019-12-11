Chhapaak: Aamir Khan Leaves A Heartfelt Post For Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar & Team

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and featuring Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey in the lead roles, Chhapaak has been one of the most anticipated films of recent times. And yesterday, ever since the makers of the film unveiled the trailer, heaps of praises have been showered on Meghna and DP.

And now, none other than the industry’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan has taken to his social media account to share his appreciation for Chhapaak. Taking to his Twitter account, the Lagaan actor wrote, “Great trailer, and such an important movie! My congratulations and best wishes to Meghna, Deepika, Vikrant, Fox, and the entire team. Love. A.”

Meanwhile, a lot of other industry folks too to their social media accounts to show love and support to Deepika, Meghna and Vikrant. While Alia Bhatt shared the stills of the film, Yami Gautam wrote, “A story that must be told! A journey that must be shared! Deepika, kudos to you for inspiring with such powerful cinema! It broke my heart, yet made me smile with you! Can’t wait for it #CHHAPAAK @deepikapadukone @meghna.”

In yet another post, the Bala actress Tweeted, “Vikrant, I have always admired your brilliance as an actor! Every performance of yours has always stayed with the audience! And with what sensitivity & restraint you have lived your role, it speaks volumes in the trailer itself! Can’t wait #CHHAPAAK @masseysahib @meghnagulzar (sic).”

While everyone has fallen in love with Deepika’s performance in the film, people are now waiting for a reaction from her hubby and actor Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer took to his social media account to share Chhapaak’s poster he did not give them any captions.

For the unversed, Chhapaak features Deepika Padukone playing the character of Malti, who is based on the life of real-life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is slated to release on the 10thJanuary, 2020.



