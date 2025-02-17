Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law and Shweta Bachchan’s husband, Nikhil Nanda, is embroiled in legal trouble. An FIR has been filed under a court order in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, at Dataganj Police Station against 8 individuals which also includes Nanda. The FIR has been filed against Nikhil, who is the CEO of Escorts Kubota Limited, for involvement in the alleged abetment of suicide and fraud.

According to a news report in Navbharat Times, Gyanendra Singh who is the resident of Papad Hamjapur village filed a police complaint at the Dataganj police station against Nikhil Nanda and 8 other accused. He stated that his brother Jitendra Singh ran a tractor dealership which was named Jai Kisan Traders. He further alleged that his brother was mentally harassed and pressured to increase the tractor sales by many individuals which also included Nanda.

Gyanendra went on to state that his brother Jitendra endured numerous harassment and threats from the accused’s employees. He was given an ultimatum to either increase the tractor sales or close down his agency. They also threatened to revoke Jitendra Singh’s dealership license and also auction his property if his sales would not improve.

According to his brother, Jitendra Singh also confided to his family about the alleged harassment he was facing by Nikhil Nanda’s employees. Things took a turn for the worse when on November 21, the officials visited Jitendra’s agency for the final time to allegedly intimidate him. This led to his mental health taking a serious toll which also drove him into a depression. He tragically ended his life on November 22, 2024.

His family filed a complaint against Nikhil Nanda and 8 others but no action has been taken till now. The news of the FIR against Nanda was confirmed by court detective Krishna Kumar Tiwari from Dataganj Police Station. A statement from Nikhil’s team on this fiasco is still awaited.

