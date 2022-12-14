The two glamorous divas Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have currently locked horns in a legal battle but once upon a time, they were at truce. Recently, Nora filed a defamation case against Jacqueline and the latter is yet to respond. Both are making headlines for quite sometime now but back then Jacqueline was all praises for Nora Fatehi.

In the year 2016, Nora Fatehi was one of the contestants in the ninth season of talent reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Jacqueline was one of the judges at that time and she was all praises for Nora. She would constantly praise her dancing and went on to call her a better belly dancer than Katrina Kaif.

During the audition of Jhalak Dikhala Jaa, Nora left Jacqueline awestruck. The actor said, “My goodness you are really hot. More than hot, you are a good performer. You are quite hard working and it really shows. You will go very far.” To this, Nora responded, “It means a lot coming from you.”

After the show, Nora Fatehi went on to gain a lot of popularity as she received a lot of dancer number offers. Since then, Nora has come a long way and has carved a niche for herself. Notably, both the divas are linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, the 200 cr case that is currently under investigation.

